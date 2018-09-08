UEFA Nations League - Group C1
Scotland19:45Albania
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Albania: Leigh Griffiths 'okay' to play

Leigh Griffiths and Vincent Kompany
Leigh Griffiths (left) played just 45 minutes against Belgium on Friday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leigh Griffiths should be "okay" to face opening Nations League opponents Albania, says Scotland manager Alex McLeish.

Griffiths, 28, came off at half-time of Friday's 4-0 friendly loss to Belgium.

McLeish indicated Allan McGregor would replace Craig Gordon in goal and said "we're certainly thinking of other players" for Monday's game.

Christian Panucci's Albania side played their first match in the tournament on Friday, beating Israel 1-0 in Elbasan.

Griffiths was not moving easily towards half-time against Belgium and McLeish told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I think he's going to be okay. He's just having some wee ankle problems."

MATCH STATS

  • This will be Scotland's first ever match against Albania in a senior men's international.
  • Scotland have lost five of their past six matches (W1), failing to score in every defeat.
  • After a run of scoring in 15 consecutive home fixtures, Scotland have failed to score in the past three games they have hosted. Scotland have never gone four consecutive home games without scoring before.
  • Albania won their opening Uefa Nations League match against Israel on Friday - they last won consecutive matches a year ago against Israel and Liechtenstein.
  • Scotland are unbeaten in their past six competitive fixtures (W4 D2).
  • The Scots have already lost more matches in Alex McLeish's second spell as manager (P5 W1 D0 L4) than they did in twice the amount of games in his first stint in charge (P10 W7 D0 L3).

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).

Albania squad

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Atalanta), Thomas Strakosha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani Tirana).

Defenders: Ansi Agolli (Qarabag), Mergim Mavraj (Aris Thessaloniki), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Frederic Veseli (Empoli), Herdi Prenga (Inter Zapresic), Egzon Binaku (Malmo), Besir Demiri (Mariupol), Enea Mihaj (Panetolikos).

Midfielders: Andi Lila (PAS Giannina), Jahmir Hyka (San Jose Earthquakes), Migjen Basha (Aris Thessaloniki), Ledian Memushaj (Pescara), Taulant Xhaka (Basel), Sabien Lilaj (Gabala), Emanuele Ndoj (Brescia) Bujar Lika (Grasshopper), Enis Gavazaj (Yenisey Krasnoyarsk).

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Akhmat Grozny), Rey Manaj (Albacete), Eros Grezda (Rangers), Sindrit Guri (Oostende).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 10th September 2018

  • ScotlandScotland19:45AlbaniaAlbania
  • MontenegroMontenegro19:45LithuaniaLithuania
  • SerbiaSerbia19:45RomaniaRomania
  • AndorraAndorra19:45KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • KosovoKosovo19:45Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands
  • MaltaMalta19:45AzerbaijanAzerbaijan
  • PortugalPortugal19:45ItalyItaly
  • SwedenSweden19:45TurkeyTurkey

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Moldova00000000
4San Marino00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003123
2Azerbaijan10100001
3Kosovo10100001
4Malta100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11004133
2Denmark00000000
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Switzerland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Israel100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia00000000
2Finland00000000
3Greece00000000
4Hungary00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Slovakia00000000
3Czech Rep100112-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11002023
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Kazakhstan100102-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Armenia11002113
3Liechtenstein100112-10
4Gibraltar100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2England00000000
3Spain00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Montenegro10100001
3Romania10100001
4Lithuania100101-10

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland10101101
2Italy10101101
3Portugal00000000

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002023
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100102-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11002023
2Bulgaria11002113
3Slovenia100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you