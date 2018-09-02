Sunday's back pages

The Mirror leads on Marcus Rashford's red card for Manchester United
The Star leads with Mourinho being frustrated with Rashford's actions
The Express points to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho being in confident mood
The Independent leads on Mourinho dedicating the win at Burnley to executive vice chairman Ed Woodward
The Independent leads on Mourinho dedicating the win at Burnley to Ed Woodward

