Cardiff City: Manager Neil Warnock will encourage attacking style

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says he will encourage attacking football from his side despite his job being "the hardest in the Premier League."

The Bluebirds scored their first goals in the top flight this season in their pulsating 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Cardiff played with two strikers and Warnock insists he will continue to be bold and look for victories.

"The Premier League is a different game and you have to move and change accordingly," Warnock explained.

Cardiff had waited 1,597 days since their last Premier League goal, including three frustrating matches this season, before Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward found the net against the Gunners.

Warnock says he will now turn his back on the defensive-style that helped the Bluebirds clinch promotion last term.

"I want us to compete and try and score goals," he said.

"People would have expected to park the bus today, but we missed some great chances.

"I don't think we are good enough to park the bus, we would have lost one, two or 3-0 anyhow, so we decided to have a go.

"It was old fashioned stuff today, we attacked when we could and wanted to give the fans something to cheer about… we have worked on our forward play.

"At my age, I don't want to be parking the bus anymore.

"We've tried in the Championship, to play one upfront and it has worked for us.

"But in the Premier League there are too many good players in defence and we never create anything.

"We've had a bit of a wake-up call with the style of play, but that needed to come from me really, they needed a new way of playing.

"They have been carrying out my orders for 18 months and that has got us out of the Championship and into the Premier League."

'You get what you pay for'

Warnock believes the Bluebirds can take heart from their performance, having pushed Unai Emery's Arsenal hard, but admits his lack of resources compared to other clubs makes the Cardiff job the hardest in the top division.

"If Arsenal had our chances they would have beaten us by five or six goals," he said.

"But you get what you pay for; [Alexandre] Lacazette had just a little bit too much for us really.

"If we had players like Lacazette, we would have won the game today.

"I have the hardest job in the Premier League by a mile. I would like to see some of the other Premier League managers managing this.

"We should have taken the chances we had, but the lads are giving me everything."