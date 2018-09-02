Italian Serie A
Sampdoria3Napoli0

Sampdoria 3-0 Napoli: Visitors suffer first defeat under Carlo Ancelotti

Gregoire Defrel
Gregoire Defrel scored twice for Sampdoria - having only netted once last season for Roma

Fabio Quagliarella scored a sensational goal as Sampdoria inflicted a first loss on Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli boss.

Gregoire Defrel scored the first two goals - blasting a fantastic opening effort into the top corner from 20 yards to round off a counter-attack.

He doubled the lead with a deflected effort following a pass from Quagliarella.

Quagliarella sealed the win against his hometown club with a backheel volley from Bartosz Bereszynski's cross.

The hosts brought on England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, a summer signing from Leeds, for his debut with a few minutes remaining.

Last season's runners-up Napoli had won both their opening games under Ancelotti, who replaced new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo beat Genoa 5-3 to keep up their unbeaten start and Luis Alberto gave Lazio - who had lost their first two matches - a 1-0 win over Frosinone.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 1Audero
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Tonelli
  • 3Andersen
  • 29MurruSubstituted forSalaat 59'minutes
  • 8Barreto
  • 6EkdalSubstituted forVieiraat 84'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 16Linetty
  • 5SaponaraSubstituted forRamírezat 37'minutesBooked at 40mins
  • 92Defrel
  • 27Quagliarella

Substitutes

  • 4Vieira
  • 7Sala
  • 11Ramírez
  • 14Jankto
  • 15Colley
  • 17Caprari
  • 22Júnior Tavares dos Santos
  • 25Ferrari
  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 72Belec
  • 95Rolando
  • 99Kownacki

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário RuiBooked at 77mins
  • 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 81mins
  • 42DiawaraBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRogat 71'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 20Zielinski
  • 9VerdiSubstituted forOunasat 45'minutes
  • 99Milik
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 7Callejón
  • 8Ruiz
  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Mertens
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22D'Andrea
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Sampdoria 3, Napoli 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sampdoria 3, Napoli 0.

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joachim Andersen (Sampdoria).

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Allan (Napoli) because of an injury.

Booking

Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria).

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Albin Ekdal.

Booking

Marko Rog (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).

Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.

Booking

Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).

Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).

Attempt missed. Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Gregoire Defrel (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 3, Napoli 0. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bartosz Bereszynski with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Amadou Diawara.

Booking

Amadou Diawara (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Napoli).

Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jacopo Sala (Sampdoria).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd September 2018

  • SampdoriaSampdoria3NapoliNapoli0
  • FiorentinaFiorentina1UdineseUdinese0
  • AtalantaAtalanta0CagliariCagliari1
  • ChievoChievo0EmpoliEmpoli0
  • LazioLazio1FrosinoneFrosinone0
  • SassuoloSassuolo5GenoaGenoa3
  • TorinoTorino1SPALSPAL0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33007349
2Sassuolo32108537
3Fiorentina22007166
4SPAL32012116
5Napoli320156-16
6Atalanta31117434
7Inter Milan31115324
8Empoli31113214
9Roma31115504
10Torino31113304
11Udinese31113304
12Cagliari311134-14
13Sampdoria21013123
14AC Milan21014403
15Genoa210156-13
16Lazio310224-23
17Parma301235-21
18Bologna301204-41
19Frosinone301205-51
20Chievo301239-61
View full Italian Serie A table

