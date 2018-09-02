Match ends, Barcelona 8, Huesca 2.
Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: Lionel Messi-inspired champions thrash minnows
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice as Barcelona hit eight goals past La Liga newcomers Huesca.
The minnows took an early lead through Watford loanee Cucho Hernandez but Messi levelled with a shot off the post.
The Argentine also hit the bar and added a second on the counter-attack, as well as assisting two goals.
He could have had a hat-trick when Barca won a late penalty, but he let Suarez take it for his second goal.
The win takes Barcelona level with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on nine points from three games.
Huesca - in their first top-flight season - lost 8-1 on their only previous trip to the Nou Camp in the Copa del Rey in 2014-15.
They got off to a perfect start when 19-year-old Hernandez turned the ball home from close range.
Messi levelled with a good finish after skilfully moving into the box.
The champions took the lead when Jorge Pulido scored an own goal from Jordi Alba's cross, and the Barca defender then set up Suarez for a goal eventually allowed by the video assistant referee.
Alex Gallar gave the visitors, who had not lost in their opening two games, renewed home with a close-range goal moments later.
But Barca were rampant after the break with Ousmane Dembele scoring his third goal of the season from Suarez's pass.
Messi then set up a great goal, with Ivan Rakitic smashing the ball home on the bounce.
The Argentine chased on to a Philippe Coutinho ball to score his second, then played in Alba for Barca's seventh - in the week the left-back was left out of Spain's squad.
Suarez won an injury-time penalty following a foul by keeper Axel Werner and threw the ball to Messi so he could score his third. But the Barcelona captain gave the ball back to his team-mate, who sent Werner the wrong way.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiSubstituted forLengletat 65'minutes
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticSubstituted forVidalat 71'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 76'minutes
- 7Coutinho
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11Dembélé
Substitutes
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 13Cillessen
- 14Silva de Oliveira
- 15Lenglet
- 19El Haddadi
- 22Vidal
Huesca
- 1Werner
- 24Miramón
- 14Pulido
- 3Etxeita
- 16Correia PintoBooked at 26mins
- 11Gallar FalgueraSubstituted forBorges Semedoat 65'minutes
- 23MustoBooked at 87mins
- 8Melero
- 6Gómez Bardonado
- 12LongoSubstituted forGurlerat 58'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forÁvilaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Borges Semedo
- 7Ferreiro
- 13Santamaría
- 18Ínsua
- 19Ávila
- 21Gurler
- 22Sastre
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 72,892
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 8, Huesca 2.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 8, Huesca 2. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Barcelona. Luis Suárez draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Axel Werner (Huesca) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Booking
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Damián Musto (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Offside, Huesca. Moi Gómez tries a through ball, but Serdar Gurler is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 7, Huesca 2. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Luisinho (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Huesca).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Sergio Busquets.
Attempt missed. Ezequiel Ávila (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Huesca).
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Ezequiel Ávila replaces Juan Camilo Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Serdar Gurler (Huesca).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rúben Semedo.
Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).
Jorge Miramón (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Serdar Gurler.
Substitution
Substitution, Huesca. Rúben Semedo replaces Álex Gallar.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Coutinho.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Huesca).
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 6, Huesca 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Coutinho with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross following a corner.