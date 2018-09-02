BBC Sport - Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal: Unai Emery happy with 'improving' Gunners
Emery happy with 'improving' Gunners
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is happy with his side's "improving" performance after they secured their first away win of the season against Cardiff City.
MATCH REPORT: Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 2 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired