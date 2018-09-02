BBC Sport - Burnley 0-2 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford is a naive boy - Jose Mourinho
Rashford is a naive boy - Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his side for a "very, very good performance" against Burnley, but says Marcus Rashford is a "naive boy" after the striker was sent off for leaning into Clarets defender Phil Bardsley with his head.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-2 Man Utd
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 2 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired