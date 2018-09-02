Premier League quiz: Can you name top 20 assist makers?
On the weekend James Milner registered his 80th Premier League assist, we thought we'd test your knowledge of the league's most prolific creators.
Can you name the top 20 all-time assist makers in the Premier League? (We've already given you one!) You've got four minutes.
|Rank
|Clubs
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20