As Wales prepare to face Denmark in the Uefa Nations League, defender Ben Davies tells BBC Sport Wales about his time growing up in the Scandinavian country.

The 25-year-old Tottenham left-back spent a couple of years living in Viborg, 40 miles away from Aarhus where Wales will play the Danes on 9 September.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs will pit his side against the Republic of Ireland on 6 September in Cardiff, before facing Denmark.