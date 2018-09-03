BBC Sport - Ben Davies: Danish trip evokes childhood memories for Wales defender

Danish trip evokes childhood memories for Wales' Davies

  • From the section Wales

As Wales prepare to face Denmark in the Uefa Nations League, defender Ben Davies tells BBC Sport Wales about his time growing up in the Scandinavian country.

The 25-year-old Tottenham left-back spent a couple of years living in Viborg, 40 miles away from Aarhus where Wales will play the Danes on 9 September.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs will pit his side against the Republic of Ireland on 6 September in Cardiff, before facing Denmark.

