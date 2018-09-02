Rangers: Gareth McAuley to join Steven Gerrard's side

Gareth McAuley made 203 appearances for West Brom over seven seasons

Rangers are expected to sign Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley on a deal until the end of the season.

McAuley, 38, left West Bromwich Albion after they were relegated from the Premier League in May. He played 12 times last term, having been a regular in his previous six season at the club.

The former Ipswich centre-back has 79 caps and played at Euro 2016.

He will become Steven Gerrard's 15th signing and will compete with Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic for a start.