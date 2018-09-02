Nations League: Wales not seeking Republic of Ireland revenge - Ryan Giggs

Republic of Ireland qualified for the World Cup play-offs after beating Wales 1-0 in Cardiff in October 2017

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says there will be no thoughts of revenge when they play the Republic of Ireland in their Nations League opener.

The game on 6 September sees the two sides meet in Cardiff for the first time since the Republic ended Wales' 2018 World Cup qualification hopes.

Chris Coleman was boss for that tie, with Giggs now calling the Wales shots.

"When you start thinking about stuff like that it can throw you off track," said Giggs.

"It is part of my job if there there is anything in their minds about (revenge) - no, get it out of your head.

"I understand, I was at home watching it on TV and was just as frustrated as anyone but that is gone.

"We have new players and it is something you have to forget. It is part of football you get bad defeats and sometimes you are unlucky.

"It was a long time ago, for me it is a new game and it is my job to make sure we perform as best we can on the night.

"You have to earn winning games and earn that win. That starts as soon as you meet up on Sunday."

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill (L) and assistant Roy Keane will pit their wits against Wales manager Ryan Giggs

Giggs is looking forward to pitting himself against former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane, now assistant manager to Republic boss Martin O'Neill, although he admits he stayed clear of Keane during United training.

"We were in a team where there were fights every week," said Wales boss Giggs, recalling his United days with the Republic's current assistant manager.

"(Mark) Hughes, (Peter) Schmeichel, (Steve) Bruce, (Paul) Ince, Keane, (Eric) Cantona. There were fights every week in training... so I stood out on the left wing!

"It's difficult to stand up to Roy because he is sharp.

"But Roy was an adopted member of the Class of '92, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well. We all spent time together, were of a similar age and it was brilliant."

Giggs spent a lot of time with Keane and O'Neill in Russia this summer as World Cup pundits, but said they stayed clear of talking about their three-team League of Nations group which also features Denmark.

"We didn't really talk too much about the games," Giggs said.

"We were out most nights together and Martin and Roy are great company.

"Roy is just like me, he is competitive, and he will want to win.

"They are two people who I respect immensely and are good football people, but for 90 minutes that friendship will be forgotten."

The game against the Republic will be Giggs' first on home soil after playing three games in China and the United States.

"There will be a few nerves, I would be lying if I said that there wasn't," added Giggs, whose side travel to Denmark three days later.

"But that is good. I always had a few nerves as a player and I'm more excited really.

"It is more about me preparing right up until the game. That is what I intend to do, then once the game starts there is not a lot that you can do.

"You can do team talks and substitutions but the majority of the work is done in the preparation even before you get to camp. But I can't wait."