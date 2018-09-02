Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Rangers, Alex McLeish

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers demands an inquest after miserable transfer window for Scottish champions Celtic. (Mail on Sunday)

Ryan Jack can't wait to lock horns with Scott Brown today - but the Rangers midfielder doesn't want to be compared to the Celtic skipper. (Sunday Mail)

"I thrived on emotion but sometimes got the balance wrong," admits manager Steven Gerrard as he defends his Rangers players after recent red cards. (Mail on Sunday)

Former manager Gordon Strachan insists Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is right to only buy who the club can afford. (Sunday Mail)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister says Rangers' big defeats by Celtic encouraged Steven Gerrard to embrace the Ibrox challenge. (Sunday Mail)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez backs his former captain at Liverpool Steven Gerrard to handle the Old Firm heat as his side prepare for today's derby at Celtic Park. (Mail on Sunday)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits timing was the biggest factor behind rejecting Aston Villa's bid for defender Scott McKenna. (Sun)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish looks to England for inspiration as he aims to fit top class left-backs Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in his side. (Scotsman)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is aiming to get the better of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard - five years after nearly doing it when he played against him at Liverpool for Notts County. (Sun)

Striker Jason Cummings, now with Peterborough, says he loved the "hostile environment" during his Rangers loan spell and would like to return to Ibrox in the future. (Sunday Mail)

"That is one of the poorest performances from us in my time here, in terms of character and will to win," says Hibs boss Neil Lennon after yesterday's loss to Livingston. (Sunday Herald)