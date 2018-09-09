League One
Oxford Utd0Coventry0

Oxford United v Coventry City

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 41Mitchell
  • 2Norman
  • 5Nelson
  • 15Mousinho
  • 14Ruffels
  • 8Brannagan
  • 26Baptiste
  • 12Holmes
  • 17Henry
  • 10Browne
  • 19Mackie

Substitutes

  • 3Garbutt
  • 4Dickie
  • 9Smith
  • 13Shearer
  • 20Obika
  • 23Long
  • 43Lopes

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 4Willis
  • 15Hyam
  • 12BrownBooked at 13mins
  • 23Thomas
  • 20Bayliss
  • 8Doyle
  • 26ShipleyBooked at 12mins
  • 10Chaplin
  • 18Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 13O'Brien
  • 16Ogogo
  • 17Sterling
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 22Andreu
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James Henry.

Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).

Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Henry (Oxford United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).

Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

