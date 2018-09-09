Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Oxford United v Coventry City
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 41Mitchell
- 2Norman
- 5Nelson
- 15Mousinho
- 14Ruffels
- 8Brannagan
- 26Baptiste
- 12Holmes
- 17Henry
- 10Browne
- 19Mackie
Substitutes
- 3Garbutt
- 4Dickie
- 9Smith
- 13Shearer
- 20Obika
- 23Long
- 43Lopes
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 15Hyam
- 12BrownBooked at 13mins
- 23Thomas
- 20Bayliss
- 8Doyle
- 26ShipleyBooked at 12mins
- 10Chaplin
- 18Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 13O'Brien
- 16Ogogo
- 17Sterling
- 21Bakayoko
- 22Andreu
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by James Henry.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Jack Grimmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Henry (Oxford United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Coventry City).
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.