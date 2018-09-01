When Royton Town turned up at Stockport Georgians for their Manchester Premier League match on Saturday, they told their hosts they were short of players and drafting in the 43-year-old father of one of their regulars.

What they didn't say was the dad in question was former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes.

Footage filmed by Little Monster Ads @LMonsterAds

