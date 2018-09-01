BBC Sport - Pro14: Cooney is the hero as Ulster edge out Scarlets
Cooney the hero as Ulster edge out Scarlets
- From the section Irish
Listen to audio highlights as John Cooney's last-minute penalty edges Ulster past Scarlets in the opening Pro14 game at Kingspan Stadium.
Rhys Patchell converted his own early try to put Scarlets in the lead but Cooney landed three penalties to put Ulster 9-7 ahead by the break.
Replacement Dan Jones knocked over two penalties and Cooney another before the Ulster scrum-half had the final say.
