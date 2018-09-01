BBC Sport - Pro14: Cooney is the hero as Ulster edge out Scarlets

Cooney the hero as Ulster edge out Scarlets

  • From the section Irish

Listen to audio highlights as John Cooney's last-minute penalty edges Ulster past Scarlets in the opening Pro14 game at Kingspan Stadium.

Rhys Patchell converted his own early try to put Scarlets in the lead but Cooney landed three penalties to put Ulster 9-7 ahead by the break.

Replacement Dan Jones knocked over two penalties and Cooney another before the Ulster scrum-half had the final say.

Top videos

Video

Cooney the hero as Ulster edge out Scarlets

  • From the section Irish
Video

Highlights - England battle to earn lead of 233

Video

'Oh, man!' - Rashid falls to last ball of the day

Video

'He's miles out' - Root run out in mix-up with Stokes

Video

'The man with one shoe' wins 3,000m steeplechase

Video

Alisson knows what he did wrong - Klopp

Video

Chelsea doing well but we can improve - Sarri

Video

Normal to concede at start of season - Guardiola

Video

Nuno happy for fans after 'massive' Wolves win

Video

Hammers have made very bad start - Pellegrini

Video

Highlights: England beat Wales to reach World Cup

Video

'A poor review' - England lose Jennings on stroke of lunch

Video

Benitez pleased with Newcastle effort

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired