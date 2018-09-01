Familiar foes match up in Scottish Cup first round
There are three all-Highland League ties in the first round of the Scottish Cup.
Brora Rangers host Turriff United, Fraserburgh visit Inverurie Loco Works and Rothes welcome Clachnacuddin.
Dalbeattie Star and Kelty Hearts meet as do fellow Lowland League rivals Gretna 2008 and Vale of Leithen.
Auchinleck Talbot face a 300-mile trip to play Wick Academy, while BSC Glasgow received a bye into the second round after Selkirk withdrew.
Junior sides Talbot and Beith as well as Bonnyrigg, Burntisland Shipyard, Coldstream and Linlithgow Rose progressed from Saturday's preliminary round two ties.
The first round proper of the tournament will be played on 22 September.
BSC Glasgow and the 17 first-round winners will be joined in the second round by Highland League Cove Rangers and Formartine United, Lowland League East Kilbride and Spartans and the 10 teams from Scottish League Two.
League One sides enter in the third round along with six from the Championship with the four remaining second-tier sides and all the Premiership teams starting their tournament in round four.
Celtic retained the trophy last season, defeating Motherwell 2-0 in the final.
Draw
Brora Rangers v Turriff United
Burntisland Shipyard v Cumbernauld Colts
Dalbeattie Star v Kelty Hearts
Deveronvale v Bonnyrigg Rose
Edusport Academy v Buckie Thistle
Forres Mechanics v Civil Service Strollers
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Lossiemouth
Gretna 2008 v Vale of Leithen
Huntly v East Stirlingshire
Inverurie Loco Works v Fraserburgh
Linlithgow Rose v Fort William
Nairn County v Beith
Rothes v Clachnacuddin
Strathspey Thistle v Coldstream
University of Stirling v Keith
Whitehill Welfare v Edinburgh University
Wick Academy v Auchinleck Talbot
BSC Glasgow receive bye to second round after Selkirk withdrew
Ties to be played Saturday, 22 September