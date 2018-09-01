BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon grab a draw against Glentoran
Glenavon grab a draw against Glentoran
- From the section Irish
A Stephen Murray penalty helps Glenavon come from behind to earn a point at home to Glentoran in the Irish Premiership encounter at Mourneview Park.
The Glens looked on course for a win after Robbie McDaid gave them a 59th minute lead with a header from a Ross Redman corner.
But Murray equalised from the spot after visiting defender Willie Garrett pushed Lurgan Blues striker Andrew Mitchell in the box.
