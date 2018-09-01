BBC Sport - Ballymena hit Warrenpoint for six

Ballymena hit Warrenpoint for six

Ballymena United move to within a point of league leaders Linfield thanks to a thumping 6-1 victory at Warrenpoint.

The Braidmen scored four first half goals to end the game as a contest by half-time before adding two more after the break.

Stephen McDonnell's Point currently sit bottom of the league table and have not taken anything from their opening five fixtures.

