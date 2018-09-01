BBC Sport - Institute held at home by Swifts
Institute held at home by Swifts
- From the section Irish Premiership
Institute and Dungannon Swifts share the spoils at the Brandywell as they cancel each other out in a 0-0 draw.
Paddy McLaughlin's side have enjoyed a fine start to life in the top flight but top goalscorer Michael McCrudden was well marshalled by the Swifts defence throughout.
Dungannon are still without a win this season and sit in 11th place while Stute are sixth.
