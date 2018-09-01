BBC Sport - Newry City edge out Cliftonville
Newry City edge out Cliftonville
- From the section Irish Premiership
Newry City secure their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds.
John Boyle put the hosts ahead on 52 minutes before Jamie Harney received his marching orders for a challenge on Stefan Lavery.
Cliftonville haven't won in the league since their opening day win against Glentoran.
