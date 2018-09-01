BBC Sport - Stubborn Ards deny leaders Linfield

Stubborn Ards deny leaders Linfield

Linfield fail to find the back of the net for the first time in the 2018-19 season as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by Ards.

Colin Nixon's visitors were well organised at the back and created a couple of chances of their own, however both sides were forced to settle for a point.

The Blues remain top of the table on 11 points after five games, unbeaten in the league and a point ahead of Glenavon and Ballymena United.

