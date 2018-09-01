BBC Sport - Brighton 2-2 Fulham: Chris Hughton 'grateful' for Fulham point
Hughton 'grateful' for Fulham point
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his side "deserved nothing less" than a draw after Glenn Murray scored two second-half goals as Brighton fought back from a two-goal deficit against Fulham.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 2-2 Fulham
