BBC Sport - Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Fulham: Slavisa Jokanovic blames 'sloppy mistakes'
Fulham guilty of 'sloppy mistakes' - Jokanovic
- From the section Fulham
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has mixed feelings after his side dominated for an hour before Brighton were allowed to fight back from a two-goal deficit to clinch a draw at the Falmer Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 2-2 Fulham
