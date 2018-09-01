BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton: Saints were excellent - Mark Hughes
Southampton were excellent - Hughes
- From the section Southampton
Mark Hughes praises Southampton's "excellent" performance at Crystal Palace after goals form Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned the Saints their first win of the Premier League season.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
