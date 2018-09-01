BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton: Roy Hodgson says Saints were better team
Southampton were the better team - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Southampton deserved their 2-0 win at Selhurst Park, the Saints' first Premier League win of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired