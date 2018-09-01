BBC Sport - Weest Ham 0-1 Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo happy for fans after 'massive' win
Nuno happy for fans after 'massive' Wolves win
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is happy after his side picked up their first Premier League win of the season after a late Adama Traore goal gave them a 1-0 win at West Ham.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-1 Wolves
