BBC Sport - West Ham 0-1 Wolves: Hammers have made very bad start - Pellegrini
Hammers have made very bad start - Pellegrini
- From the section West Ham
After losing 1-0 at home to Wolves, their fourth straight defeat of the Premier League season, West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini acknowledges his side have made a "very bad start".
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-1 Wolves
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.
Premier League manager reaction
