Wrexham sign Jake Lawlor from National League rivals Salford

Jake Lawlor spent five years at Guiseley

Wrexham have signed centre-back Jake Lawlor on a two year-deal for an undisclosed fee from National League rivals Salford City.

The 27-year-old is the latest recruit for boss Sam Ricketts, who said: "He can add that bit extra for us."

Lawlor watched Wrexham's 2-0 win over Aldershot that took them to the top of the table.

He said: "I have experience of getting promotion in the past and that will help."

Salford signed Lawlor from Guiseley on a two-year deal in July, 2018, but his stint there has been short-lived.