Guernsey FC: Charlton Gauvain scores from inside own half in 2-1 Ramsgate win

Charlton Gauvain
Charlton Gauvain had scored just one goal for the Green Lions before his long-range effort

Charlton Gauvain scored from inside his own half as Guernsey FC beat Ramsgate 2-1 in Isthmian League South East.

The 17-year-old's spectacular 89th-minute strike sealed the win, shooting from over 60 yards after spotting goalkeeper Luke Watkins off his line.

Kyle Smith's calm seventh-minute finish put Guernsey ahead.

Gauvain had a first-half long-range effort saved while Callum Stanton made a host of good stops for Guernsey before a 90th-minute goal for Ramsgate.

The victory, coupled with Guernsey's 5-0 win at Three Bridges on Monday, sees the Green Lions break into the top 10 in their division.

