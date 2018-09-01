League Two: Edinburgh City beat Peterhead to go top of the table

Edinburgh City top Scottish League Two

Edinburgh City moved to the top of Scottish League Two at the expense of Peterhead as they made it four wins out of five.

Annan Athletic failed to take advantage of Peterhead's slip, losing 2-1 at home to Clyde.

Berwick Rangers won an eight-goal thriller against Albion Rovers, while Stirling got their first win of the season against Elgin.

However, it was goalless between Queen's Park and Cowdenbeath.

Blair Henderson's header was enough to earn Edinburgh a 1-0 win at Balmoor and put them two points clear at the top; the defeat to Elgin the only blot on their record so far.

Annan could have taken top spot themselves with a win, but they fell behind to David Goodwillie's opener.

Tony Wallace levelled before half-time, but Ally Love restored Clyde's lead to move them back into the top four.

Albion Rovers remain without a point despite scoring three times at home to Berwick Rangers.

Alan Murdoch gave them the lead, then Lewis McLear pulled them level after Berwick scored through Gary Phillips and Paul Willis.

Graham Gracie had them back in front five minutes into the second half, but Cedwyn Scott scored either side of a Daryl Healy goal as the visitors doubled their points tally for the season.

Stirling Albion scored three times in the first 34 minutes to ensure they broke their points duck, beating Elgin City.

Cameron Thomson and Peter MacDonald put them 2-0 ahead, and after Dominic Docherty missed a penalty, Jordan Allan made no mistake when the visitors were given another opportunity from the spot five minutes later.