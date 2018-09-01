French Ligue 1
Nîmes2PSG4

Nimes 2-4 Paris St-Germain: 'Crybaby' Neymar teases home fans after goal

Neymar
Neymar has scored once in each of PSG's four league games this season

Neymar taunted Nimes fans after scoring his fourth goal of the season for Paris St-Germain in a dramatic victory - with Kylian Mbappe sent off late on.

The Brazilian ran over to a banner in the crowd calling him a 'chorona' - crybaby in Portuguese - and mimicked crying after opening the scoring.

Angel di Maria then netted directly from a corner but Antonin Bobichon and Teji Savanier scored to make it 2-2.

Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored for PSG but the teenager was then sent off.

He reacted angrily to a tackle from Savanier - who was also dismissed - in injury time. His goal to put PSG ahead was fantastic, controlling Presnel Kimpembe's long ball before smashing the ball home.

Brazil forward Neymar's theatrics during this summer's World Cup made him a figure of fun, while France's Mbappe won the tournament.

Paris St-Germain, who have clinched four of the last five French league titles, have won their opening four Ligue 1 games this season.

Line-ups

Nîmes

  • 30Bernardoni
  • 29Alakouch
  • 23Briancon
  • 5Landre
  • 15Paquiez
  • 2DialloBooked at 3minsSubstituted forBobichonat 45'minutes
  • 11SavanierBooked at 90mins
  • 18VallsSubstituted forBozokat 87'minutes
  • 22Thioub
  • 25GuillaumeSubstituted forDepresat 66'minutes
  • 20Ripart

Substitutes

  • 1Valette
  • 9Depres
  • 14Bobichon
  • 17Vlachodimos
  • 19Bozok
  • 26Miguel
  • 27Lybohy

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12MeunierBooked at 58mins
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 36N'SokiSubstituted forKehrerat 67'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7MbappéBooked at 90mins
  • 10NeymarBooked at 51minsSubstituted forNkunkuat 90+1'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 83'minutes
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Kehrer
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 33Bernede
  • 34Dagba
  • 35Diaby
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamNîmesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Nîmes 2, Paris Saint Germain 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Nîmes 2, Paris Saint Germain 4.

Dismissal

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) is shown the red card.

Dismissal

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Téji Savanier (Nîmes).

Goal!

Goal! Nîmes 2, Paris Saint Germain 4. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Neymar.

Attempt missed. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Téji Savanier with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. Umut Bozok (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clement Depres.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Clement Depres (Nîmes).

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Umut Bozok replaces Theo Valls.

Attempt missed. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Briancon following a corner.

Corner, Nîmes. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.

Attempt blocked. Téji Savanier (Nîmes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sada Thioub.

Goal!

Goal! Nîmes 2, Paris Saint Germain 3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe with a through ball following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sada Thioub.

Attempt blocked. Clement Depres (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Renaud Ripart.

Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Goal!

Goal! Nîmes 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Téji Savanier (Nîmes) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Nîmes. Theo Valls draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thilo Kehrer replaces Stanley N'Soki.

Substitution

Substitution, Nîmes. Clement Depres replaces Baptiste Guillaume.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Gaetan Paquiez (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Nîmes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Antonin Bobichon (Nîmes) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sada Thioub.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Booking

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

