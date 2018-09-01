Nimes 2-4 Paris St-Germain: 'Crybaby' Neymar teases home fans after goal

Neymar has scored once in each of PSG's four league games this season

Neymar taunted Nimes fans after scoring his fourth goal of the season for Paris St-Germain in a dramatic victory - with Kylian Mbappe sent off late on.

The Brazilian ran over to a banner in the crowd calling him a 'chorona' - crybaby in Portuguese - and mimicked crying after opening the scoring.

Angel di Maria then netted directly from a corner but Antonin Bobichon and Teji Savanier scored to make it 2-2.

Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored for PSG but the teenager was then sent off.

He reacted angrily to a tackle from Savanier - who was also dismissed - in injury time. His goal to put PSG ahead was fantastic, controlling Presnel Kimpembe's long ball before smashing the ball home.

Brazil forward Neymar's theatrics during this summer's World Cup made him a figure of fun, while France's Mbappe won the tournament.

Paris St-Germain, who have clinched four of the last five French league titles, have won their opening four Ligue 1 games this season.

Media playback is not supported on this device Neymar's theatrics spark ridicule