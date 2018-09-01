Match ends, Parma 1, Juventus 2.
Parma 1-2 Juventus: Juventus stay top of Serie A thanks to entertaining win at Parma
Juventus continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory in an entertaining game at Parma.
Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for the defending Serie A champions after only two minutes.
But Parma responded well and were level before the break when Gervinho marked his full debut with a close-range goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo is still awaiting his first goal since joining Juve, but his side claimed the win through Blaise Matuidi's second-half strike.
Mandzukic quickly broke the deadlock by taking full advantage when a rebound off Simone Iacoponi fell kindly for the Croatia striker inside the six-yard box.
Parma's Leo Stulac hit the crossbar with a brilliant free-kick before Gervinho's equaliser, the ex-Arsenal striker diverting the ball home past former team-mate Wojciech Szczesny.
A brilliant touch from Mandzukic set up the winner, his deft backheel allowing Matuidi the chance to hit a powerful shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.
Juve went close again when Douglas Costa hit the post late on.
Ronaldo's best chance was a powerful header that went just wide before half-time, and the Portuguese has now had 23 chances this season - the most of anyone in Europe's top five divisions without scoring.
Line-ups
Parma
- 55Sepe
- 2Iacoponi
- 22Bruno Alves
- 28Gagliolo
- 18Gobbi
- 32RigoniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDeiolaat 60'minutes
- 5Stulac
- 17Barillà
- 27KouassiSubstituted forDa Cruzat 61'minutes
- 45Inglese
- 20Di GaudioSubstituted forCeravoloat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Frattali
- 3Dimarco
- 7Da Cruz
- 8Deiola
- 9Ceravolo
- 13Sierralta
- 23Gazzola
- 56Bagheria
- 93Sprocati
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 6KhediraSubstituted forDybalaat 80'minutes
- 5PjanicBooked at 13minsSubstituted forCanat 73'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 55'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Benatia
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Parma 1, Juventus 2.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Roberto Inglese (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Mario Mandzukic is caught offside.
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Ceravolo (Parma).
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leo Stulac (Parma).
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Fabio Ceravolo (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Riccardo Gagliolo.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabio Ceravolo (Parma).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonino Barillà (Parma).
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simone Iacoponi (Parma).
Attempt blocked. Leo Stulac (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonino Barillà (Parma).
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Roberto Inglese (Parma).
Substitution
Substitution, Parma. Fabio Ceravolo replaces Antonio Di Gaudio.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Sami Khedira.
Corner, Parma. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Deiola (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Antonio Di Gaudio (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonino Barillà.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Di Gaudio (Parma) because of an injury.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simone Iacoponi (Parma).