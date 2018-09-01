Parma 1-2 Juventus: Juventus stay top of Serie A thanks to entertaining win at Parma

From the section

Blaise Matuidi's winner was his first goal since 14 March in a 2-0 win over Atalanta

Juventus continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory in an entertaining game at Parma.

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for the defending Serie A champions after only two minutes.

But Parma responded well and were level before the break when Gervinho marked his full debut with a close-range goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still awaiting his first goal since joining Juve, but his side claimed the win through Blaise Matuidi's second-half strike.

Mandzukic quickly broke the deadlock by taking full advantage when a rebound off Simone Iacoponi fell kindly for the Croatia striker inside the six-yard box.

Parma's Leo Stulac hit the crossbar with a brilliant free-kick before Gervinho's equaliser, the ex-Arsenal striker diverting the ball home past former team-mate Wojciech Szczesny.

A brilliant touch from Mandzukic set up the winner, his deft backheel allowing Matuidi the chance to hit a powerful shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Juve went close again when Douglas Costa hit the post late on.

Ronaldo's best chance was a powerful header that went just wide before half-time, and the Portuguese has now had 23 chances this season - the most of anyone in Europe's top five divisions without scoring.