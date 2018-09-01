Stuttgart 0-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores again as champions win

Robert Lewandowski has scored 157 goals in 199 games for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four games as Bayern Munich continued their winning start under Niko Kovac with victory at Stuttgart.

Leon Goretzka scored from the edge of the area on his first Bayern start before David Alaba hit a post.

Lewandowski, who wanted to leave the German club this summer, doubled the lead with a 20-yard strike.

He then flicked the ball on for Thomas Muller to add a third for Bayern, who have won the league six times in a row.

Poland striker Lewandowski, who was linked with Real Madrid but Bayern refused to sell, scored in their 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim, as well as a German Super Cup hat-trick and a strike in the German Cup.

Earlier, Wolfsburg moved on to six points from two games thanks to a 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, who have now lost both matches.

Milot Rashica scored a 96th-minute free-kick winner as Werder Bremen won 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Alassane Plea, a summer signing from Nice, netted his fourth goal in three Borussia Monchengladbach games as they drew 1-1 in Augsburg.

Adam Szalai scored twice as Hoffenheim beat Freiburg 3-1, while Nuremberg and Mainz drew 1-1.