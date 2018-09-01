Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Stuttgart 0-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores again as champions win
Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four games as Bayern Munich continued their winning start under Niko Kovac with victory at Stuttgart.
Leon Goretzka scored from the edge of the area on his first Bayern start before David Alaba hit a post.
Lewandowski, who wanted to leave the German club this summer, doubled the lead with a 20-yard strike.
He then flicked the ball on for Thomas Muller to add a third for Bayern, who have won the league six times in a row.
Poland striker Lewandowski, who was linked with Real Madrid but Bayern refused to sell, scored in their 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim, as well as a German Super Cup hat-trick and a strike in the German Cup.
Earlier, Wolfsburg moved on to six points from two games thanks to a 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, who have now lost both matches.
Milot Rashica scored a 96th-minute free-kick winner as Werder Bremen won 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Alassane Plea, a summer signing from Nice, netted his fourth goal in three Borussia Monchengladbach games as they drew 1-1 in Augsburg.
Adam Szalai scored twice as Hoffenheim beat Freiburg 3-1, while Nuremberg and Mainz drew 1-1.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
- 1Zieler
- 7Maffeo
- 5Baumgartl
- 21Pavard
- 2Insúa
- 3Aogo
- 11DonisSubstituted forThommyat 57'minutes
- 8CastroSubstituted forAkoloat 78'minutes
- 6Ascacibar
- 20GentnerSubstituted forDidaviat 64'minutes
- 27Gomez
Substitutes
- 4Kempf
- 10Didavi
- 13Grahl
- 17Thommy
- 19Akolo
- 22González
- 28Badstuber
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Goretzka
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTolissoat 80'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forGnabryat 77'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 22Gnabry
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 58,680
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Attempt saved. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Aogo (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Erik Thommy (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Dennis Aogo (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Didavi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Chadrac Akolo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Chadrac Akolo replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Franck Ribéry.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 3. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Baumgartl.
Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).
Dennis Aogo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Gomez with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Daniel Didavi replaces Christian Gentner.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Gonzalo Castro (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Emiliano Insúa tries a through ball, but Erik Thommy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Erik Thommy replaces Anastasios Donis.
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Gomez (VfB Stuttgart).
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Emiliano Insúa.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.