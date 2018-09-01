Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid4Leganés1

Real Madrid 4-1 Leganes: Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale help hosts win

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has scored in all three La Liga games this season

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale continued their good goalscoring form since Cristiano Ronaldo's exit as Real Madrid beat Leganes in La Liga.

Bale opened the scoring with a powerful effort, the seventh consecutive La Liga game in which he has scored.

Guido Carrillo equalised with a penalty but Benzema then headed in a goal awarded by the video assistant referee.

He then blasted in a fine second - his fourth goal in two games - before Sergio Ramos added a penalty.

Benzema has now scored five goals in four games this season, with Bale scoring three. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has yet to score his first goal for Juventus after three Serie A matches - although his side has won all three games.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtous made his Real debut but had a quiet night, only facing three shots on target including the penalty by Southampton loanee Carrillo.

Julen Lopetegui's Real are the only team to win their opening three La Liga games, although champions Barcelona can emulate them when they host Huesca on Sunday (17:30 BST).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricBooked at 3minsSubstituted forIscoat 62'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 85'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forCeballosat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 6Nacho
  • 7Mariano
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 22Isco
  • 24Ceballos

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 2Moreno Fuertes
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22Siovas
  • 5Silva
  • 17ErasoSubstituted forVesgaat 69'minutes
  • 21Pérez
  • 6Gumbau
  • 10El ZharSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 70'minutes
  • 20SantosBooked at 27minsSubstituted forRolanat 81'minutes
  • 9Carrillo

Substitutes

  • 4Rolan
  • 7Ojeda
  • 12Nyom
  • 13Serantes
  • 23Vesga
  • 24Omeruo
  • 26En-Nesyri
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
59,255

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Leganés 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Leganés 1.

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Diego Rolan (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.

Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).

Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés).

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Rolan (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Diego Rolan replaces Michael Santos.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Marco Asensio.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Attempt blocked. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Unai Bustinza.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Nabil El Zhar.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Mikel Vesga replaces Javier Eraso.

Attempt saved. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Leganés 1. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty Real Madrid. Marco Asensio draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Unai Bustinza (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Michael Santos (Leganés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Leganés 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st September 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid330010289
2Celta Vigo32105237
3Barcelona22004046
4Sevilla21104134
5Espanyol21103124
6Ath Bilbao21104314
7Huesca21104314
8Real Sociedad31115504
9Getafe31112204
10Atl Madrid311123-14
11Girona311124-24
12Levante21014223
13Eibar310235-23
14Real Valladolid302101-12
15Valencia201113-21
16Villarreal301213-21
17Alavés201103-31
18Real Betis201103-31
19Leganés301248-41
20Rayo Vallecano200215-40
View full Spanish La Liga table

