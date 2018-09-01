Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Leganés 1.
Real Madrid 4-1 Leganes: Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale help hosts win
Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale continued their good goalscoring form since Cristiano Ronaldo's exit as Real Madrid beat Leganes in La Liga.
Bale opened the scoring with a powerful effort, the seventh consecutive La Liga game in which he has scored.
Guido Carrillo equalised with a penalty but Benzema then headed in a goal awarded by the video assistant referee.
He then blasted in a fine second - his fourth goal in two games - before Sergio Ramos added a penalty.
Benzema has now scored five goals in four games this season, with Bale scoring three. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has yet to score his first goal for Juventus after three Serie A matches - although his side has won all three games.
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtous made his Real debut but had a quiet night, only facing three shots on target including the penalty by Southampton loanee Carrillo.
Julen Lopetegui's Real are the only team to win their opening three La Liga games, although champions Barcelona can emulate them when they host Huesca on Sunday (17:30 BST).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricBooked at 3minsSubstituted forIscoat 62'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 85'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20AsensioSubstituted forCeballosat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 6Nacho
- 7Mariano
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 2Moreno Fuertes
- 3Bustinza
- 22Siovas
- 5Silva
- 17ErasoSubstituted forVesgaat 69'minutes
- 21Pérez
- 6Gumbau
- 10El ZharSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 70'minutes
- 20SantosBooked at 27minsSubstituted forRolanat 81'minutes
- 9Carrillo
Substitutes
- 4Rolan
- 7Ojeda
- 12Nyom
- 13Serantes
- 23Vesga
- 24Omeruo
- 26En-Nesyri
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 59,255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Leganés 1.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.
Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Diego Rolan (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés).
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Rolan (Leganés).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Gumbau (Leganés).
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Diego Rolan replaces Michael Santos.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Marco Asensio.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Attempt blocked. Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Vesga.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Unai Bustinza.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Nabil El Zhar.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Mikel Vesga replaces Javier Eraso.
Attempt saved. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Leganés 1. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty Real Madrid. Marco Asensio draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Unai Bustinza (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Michael Santos (Leganés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Leganés 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).