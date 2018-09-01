NI League Cup third round draw: Holders Dungannon Swifts away to Warrenpoint

Dungannon needed extra time to get through against Limavady United in the second round

Holders Dungannon Swifts have been drawn away to Warrenpoint Town in the third round of the Northern Ireland League Cup.

Linfield host Institute and Coleraine will travel to Glentoran in the round's two other all-Premiership ties.

Championship side Dergview, who beat Glenavon in the second round, are at home to Ards.

The ties will be played on Tuesday 9 October, apart from those involving the Blues and the Glens.

The Belfast Big Two are in Irish Premiership action on 8 October, so their matches against Stute and the Bannsiders have been provisionally scheduled for 30 October.

The tie between H&W Welders and Portstewart will be re-played in its entirety on Wednesday, 12 September (kick-off 19:45 BST).

Tuesday night's original match at Tillysburn was abandoned in extra-time with the score at 1-1 due to a serious knee injured suffered by Welders defender Dan McMurray.

The winner of that match will be at home to last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United.

Irish Premiership champions Crusaders and neighbours Cliftonville have both been drawn at home to Championship opposition, with Ballinamallard and Carrick Rangers respectively set for visits to north Belfast.

Newly-promoted Newry City will welcome former Championship rivals Portadown in the bid to reach the last eight.

The Swifts needed a goal in the final minute of extra-time to get through against Limavady United in Tuesday night's second round matches.

Reacting to the draw on BBC Radio Ulster, Dungannon boss Rodney McAree said:

"The draw could have been kinder as you're always looking for a home tie.

"We're one of only three all-Premiership matches and as the holders we are determined to advance as far in the competition as possible.

"We were nervous against Limavady but we got through and we will look forward to our trip to Warrenpoint."