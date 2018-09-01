BBC Sport - Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe 'heartened' by Bournemouth display
Howe 'heartened' by Bournemouth display
- From the section Bournemouth
Eddie Howe is "heartened" by Bournemouth's performance despite losing 2-0 to Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.
Premier League manager reaction
