BBC Sport - Leicester 1-2 Liverpool: Alisson knows what he did wrong - Jurgen Klopp
Alisson knows what he did wrong - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alisson knows what he did wrong after the goalkeeper gifted Leicester a goal in their 2-1 win.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired