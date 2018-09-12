Women's Champions League - 1st Leg
Atlético de Madrid Femenino18:30Man City Women
Venue: Ciudad Deportiva Wanda Atlético de Madrid

Women's Champions League: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City

Steph Houghton
Steph Houghton's Man City are bidding to become England's first European champions since 2007

Manchester City begin their Women's Champions League campaign with a tough-looking first-leg trip to Spanish title holders Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Nick Cushing's side have reached the semi-finals in Europe in each of the past two seasons, both times going out to eventual champions Lyon of France.

City were seeded for the round of 32 draw but Atletico, who pipped Barcelona to win Spain's league in May, were not.

City began the WSL season by drawing 0-0 against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

Thursday 13th September 2018

