Women's Champions League: SFK 2000 Sarajevo v Chelsea Women
Chelsea begin their Women's Champions League campaign with Wednesday's first-leg trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina-based side SFK 2000 Sarajevo (15:00 BST).
The English title winners reached their first European semi-final last season.
This term, they were seeded for the draw for the round-of-32 knockout and will face Sarajevo for the first time.
Chelsea's Women's Super League rivals Manchester City will start their European bid with a tougher-looking trip to Atletico Madrid on Thursday.