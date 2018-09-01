BBC Sport - Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Terriers worked their socks off - David Wagner
Huddersfield worked their socks off for draw - Wagner
Huddersfield boss David Wagner is delighted with the effort and attitude of his players after they "worked their socks off" to draw 1-1 against Everton at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-1 Huddersfield
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
