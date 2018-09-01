BBC Sport - Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Toffees didn't create enough chances - Marco Silva
Everton didn't create enough - Silva
- From the section Everton
Everton boss Marco Silva is disappointed after a frustrating afternoon where his side "didn't create enough chances" in their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-1 Huddersfield
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired