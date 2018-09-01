Celtic signing Armstrong Okoflex eyes first team at 16 after Arsenal switch

Armstrong Okoflex has been training with Brendan Rodgers' squad since July

Armstrong Okoflex hopes to follow in the footsteps of Raheem Sterling and blossom early under Brendan Rodgers after joining Celtic from Arsenal.

The Scottish champions have confirmed the signing of the 16-year-old England youth midfielder on a three-year contract.

He says Rodgers told him about helping England winger Sterling at Liverpool.

"My personal target it to make my debut before I turn 17," Dublin-born Okoflex told Celtic's website.

"I had a meeting with Brendan Rodgers and he was very convincing. He's a great manager with all the success he's had at previous clubs and at Celtic - and he was one of the big factors in coming here.

"The manager told me about Raheem Sterling, how he was a young teenager at Liverpool and then he brought him up in pre-season and, because he was doing well and better than the older wingers at the club, he played him in the league games.

"It shows he'll play young players and that's encouraging for me."

Okoflex had arrived at Celtic Park in July after his departure from the English Premier League club.

The confirmation of the signing by the Glasgow club comes the morning after the Scottish champions sold striker Moussa Dembele to Olympique Lyonnais and brought in fellow midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who had left Kilmarnock, and centre-half Filip Benkovic on loan from Leicester City.

Okoflex says he has been enjoying training with the senior squad.

"It feels good for it to be all official," he added.