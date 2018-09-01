Danny Swanson: St Johnstone sign midfielder for third time after Hibs exit

Danny Swanson has scored 18 goals for St Johnstone

Tommy Wright says Danny Swanson is "at his happiest" at St Johnstone after the midfielder returned to the Perth club for a third spell.

Swanson, 31, has a agreed a two-year deal in Perth after leaving Hibernian by mutual consent on Friday.

He was initially loaned to Saints by Coventry City in 2015 then had an 18-moth spell with Wright's side after leaving Hearts in 2016.

"I'm really pleased to have him back here," Wright told the club's website.

"Obviously, he was freed by Hibs last night and as soon as we knew that the chairman acted really quickly to bring Danny back to the club. It's another great piece of business for us and I'm over the moon to add him to what is already a very strong squad.

"I've always felt that Danny has been at his happiest here and that he's played his best football at this club. It's my job to make sure I get the best out of him again."

Former Berwick Rangers and Dundee United player Swanson joined Hibs from Saints last summer and made eight starts, and 16 appearances from the bench, for the Edinburgh outfit.

He has made three substitute appearances this season, the last being in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on 12 August.

Swanson becomes Wright's second midfield signing in as many days after Ross Callachan arrived from Hearts before Saturday's Premiership visit to Hamilton Academical.

It follows an injury to Murray Davidson, who has been ruled out of action for about six weeks following an ankle problem that required surgery.