Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina: Michael O'Neill faces selection issues

Bailey Peacock-Farrell won his first senior NI cap against Panama in May

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster & the BBC Sport website; text commentary on BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:55 BST on Saturday

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill faces a number of selection issues for the Nations League opener with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Belfast.

Trevor Carson, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Michael McGovern are all in the mix for the goalkeeper's jersey for the first ever meeting between the sides.

Forwards Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce and Will Grigg have been in goalscoring form for their clubs.

Northern Ireland will also face Austria in Group B3 of the new competition.

The three nations will play each other home and away during September, October and November as they chase promotion to Group A and a possible backdoor route to the Euro 2020 finals.

The tournament has been introduced in a bid to eliminate the number of friendlies played in favour of more competitive fixtures and will see nations face similarly ranked countries in a league format every two years.

Northern Ireland go into Saturday's game having won only one of their last seven matches, having come out on top in five successive fixtures before that.

O'Neill's men lie 12 places above their opponents in the Fifa rankings, having climbed two places to 27th in the latest standings released in August.

The encounter with the Bosnians will be NI's fourth game of 2018 as they continue to build towards the qualification campaign for Euro 2020, which begins in March 2019.

So far this year, the men in green have defeated South Korea 2-1, drawn 0-0 with Panama and lost 3-0 to Costa Rica in friendly outings.

This will be their first competitive game since losing out to Switzerland in a World Cup play-off last November and they will be in action at Windsor Park again on Tuesday when they host Israel in a friendly.

Away trips to Austria and Bosnia & Herzegovina follow in October, then an away trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland, before completing their Nations League campaign at home to Austria on 18 November.

Media playback is not supported on this device George Saville

Goalkeeping dilemma

Along with Jonny Evans and Steven Davis, Norwich City stopper McGovern was an ever-present during the World Cup qualifiers, playing every minute of every game, but is struggling for first-team football at his club.

Carson can claim to be the 'man in possession', having started NI's last three games, but 21-year-old Peacock-Farrell has been in fine form for Leeds United, keeping four clean sheets in six games for the Championship leaders.

Central defender Craig Cathcart is assured of a starting role, having been an integral part of Watford's 100% start to the new season, including scoring a headed goal in Sunday's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

He will most likely be partnered by Leicester City's Evans, with Jamal Lewis handed the opportunity to stake a claim for the left-back berth following the retirement of Chris Brunt.

Conor McLaughlin is likely to start at right-back, with Davis, George Saville and Oliver Norwood set to be restored in midfield after missing the summer tour to Central America.

Davis is one of a number of players not in regular first-team action for their clubs but returns to captain the side after missing the last three friendlies, having played in all of his country's previous 28 games.

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones may be handed a chance to impress, while Gavin Whyte hopes for a first senior cap and Stuart Dallas will hope to feature despite a lack of game-time for Leeds.

Kyle Lafferty has scored 20 goals in 67 international appearances

Striking options

Grigg is recalled to the squad for the first time in almost two years, having found the net three times for Wigan in the early part of the season, while Lafferty has continued his good goalscoring form with two goals on his first appearance of his second spell with Rangers.

Lafferty's last international goal was in a 4-0 win over Azerbaijan in November 2016 and Northern Ireland have never lost any of the 17 matches that he has scored in.

Boyce has netted five goals for League One side Burton Albion and Magennis boasts three goals for Bolton in the Championship, including two winners.

Bosnia & Herzegovina failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and also this year's World Cup finals in Russia, having ended up third in their qualifying group behind Belgium and Greece.

Manager Robert Prosinecki will be taking charge for the first time in a competitive fixture, with Roma's ex-Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic regarded as the Bosnian's star players.