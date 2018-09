From the section

Early promotion challengers Wrexham are again without injured Manny Smith for their National League game at struggling Braintree.

Visiting boss Sam Ricketts has no other injury worries for the game that pits his third-placed side against bottom club Braintree.

The hosts have signed 6ft 2in Grenada striker from National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Wrexham have won five and drawn three while Braintree are winless.