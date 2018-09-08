Oldham Athletic v Newport County

From the section

Second-placed Newport County go to fellow early League Two promotion challengers Oldham without concussion victim Antoine Smeneyo.

Robbie Willmott is out with a hamstring problem while Mark Harris is with Wales Under 21s and Andrew Crofts is a doubt because of an ankle injury.

Latics' Gevaro Nepomuceno and Daniel Iversen are on international duty.

The hosts are also without injured Giles Coke, Ishmael Miller, Jordan Lyden and Cameron Dummigan.