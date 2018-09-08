League Two
Cambridge15:00Carlisle
Venue: The Abbey Stadium, England

Cambridge United v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Taft
  • 25John
  • 3Carroll
  • 6Deegan
  • 7Amoo
  • 18Maris
  • 20Brown
  • 14Ibehre
  • 10Azeez

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Corr
  • 13Mitov
  • 15Osadebe
  • 17Davies
  • 22Lewis

Carlisle

  • 30Collin
  • 4Liddle
  • 5Gerrard
  • 6Parkes
  • 12Gillesphey
  • 17Yates
  • 11Glendon
  • 21Etuhu
  • 10Devitt
  • 14Bennett
  • 23Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 15Slater
  • 16Campbell
  • 18Sowerby
  • 19O'Reilly
  • 24Adewusi
  • 27McCarron
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City65101441016
2Newport641187113
3MK Dons633063312
4Colchester6321134911
5Yeovil632193611
6Oldham632195411
7Forest Green6240105510
8Mansfield624084410
9Exeter631286210
10Carlisle631277010
11Tranmere62317619
12Swindon62311112-19
13Stevenage62226608
14Crewe62139817
15Bury621389-17
16Crawley6213810-27
17Cambridge6213610-47
18Northampton613278-16
19Port Vale620467-16
20Grimsby612358-35
21Cheltenham611437-44
22Morecambe6105314-113
23Macclesfield6024513-82
24Notts County6015616-101
View full League Two table

