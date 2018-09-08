Cambridge United v Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 4Taft
- 25John
- 3Carroll
- 6Deegan
- 7Amoo
- 18Maris
- 20Brown
- 14Ibehre
- 10Azeez
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 8O'Neil
- 9Corr
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 17Davies
- 22Lewis
Carlisle
- 30Collin
- 4Liddle
- 5Gerrard
- 6Parkes
- 12Gillesphey
- 17Yates
- 11Glendon
- 21Etuhu
- 10Devitt
- 14Bennett
- 23Nadesan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Slater
- 16Campbell
- 18Sowerby
- 19O'Reilly
- 24Adewusi
- 27McCarron
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match report to follow.