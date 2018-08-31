Brad Lyons: Coleraine midfielder on brink of Blackburn move

Lyons was a regular in Coleraine's Irish Cup winning team last season

Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons is on the verge of joining Blackburn Rovers, BBC Sport NI understands.

The 21-year-old is set to join the Championship club on loan until January at which point he will sign an 18-month contract.

Earlier in August Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney said that although the player had travelled to Blackburn for a trial, he would not be moving clubs.

Lyons has scored twice in two league appearances for Coleraine this season.

Negotiations are believed to be ongoing but a deal is on the verge of being completed.

Having made his debut in 2014, Lyons has established himself as an integral part of the Coleraine midfield under Kearney.

He made over 30 appearances last season as the Bannsiders' remarkable campaign brought them an Irish Cup and a second-place finish in the Premiership, having lost just one game all season.

Although the deadline for loan signings (17:00 BST on Friday 31 August) has passed, it is understood that an extension was secured to ensure Lyons' move could get over the line.