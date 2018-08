Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new long-term deal to keep him at the the club until 2023.

The Denmark international has made more than 298 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Leeds United in 2011, having started his career at Manchester City.

Schmeichel, 31, was a key member of Leicester's Premier League title-winning team in 2015-16.

More to follow.