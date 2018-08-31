BBC Sport - Wales Women 0-3 England Women: Phil Neville - We showed we're a top, top team
We showed we're a top, top team - England boss Neville
England boss Phil Neville says he told his players to "relax" at half time as a superb second-half display helped them book their place at the 2019 World Cup with a 3-0 win over Wales in Newport.
